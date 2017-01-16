Whitney Wolanin – Never Said No

In the U.S., one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college. Rape is the most under-reported crime and 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to police. Only 12% of child sexual abuse is reported to the authorities. In this dramatic video, recording artist Whitney Wolanin shines a light on the issue of sexual abuse that faces our society with her single Never Said No. Warning, the content might be graphic or offensive for some, but the message is powerful. Watch at your own discretion.

Whitney’s Story:

The song “Never Said No” came to me while I was considering a question that has often plagued me since my freshman year of college: “Why is consent so hard to understand?”, and subsequently: “Why does this keep happening?”. “This” being sexual harassment, battery, and rape. Why did I have so many friends who were experiencing it? And why was I experiencing it?

The phrase “No means no” had a good intention, but I believe it has skewed our understanding of consent. It makes me livid that in rape or sexual assault trials, the defense often uses it against the victim. As if because the word no wasn’t uttered, it was clearly consensual sex. Regardless of the fact he or she was unconscious, very intoxicated, and so on and so forth. Or as though we aren’t a social species that can understand body language and other words that aren’t “no”.

Ruminating on this and the tremendous amount of times I’ve experienced aggressive sexual advances, I wrote a tongue in cheek song which plays on the idea that by not saying “no” you are agreeing to anything. The woman in the song is sexually harassed and doesn’t want to take it anymore.

I hope the song opens a conversation about consent, sexual harassment, and about the subliminal messages in our music that have helped our culture along to view women as expendable and constantly willing to please. Think of how many times you’ve heard the lyric “she wants it” in a song. My point is: she might not want it. You should probably just ask.

Thanks for reading my long stream of consciousness. I hope you enjoy the song!

—Whitney Wolanin