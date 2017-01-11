Loretta Lynn to Be Featured in New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Today (Jan. 11), the Country Music Hall of Fame continued its weeklong unveiling of new 2017 exhibits with the announcement that Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn will be featured in her own exhibit that opens on Aug. 25, 2017, and runs through June 11, 2018. Today’s news follows the previous announcements on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 that Jason Aldean and Shania Twain will be the subjects of their own HOF exhibits.

“I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017 . . . gonna show off my 50-some-odd years in country music,” Loretta said in a statement. “They best have a big space. I have a lot of stuff.”

The #CMHOF member @LorettaLynn exhibit opens August 25, 2017! To celebrate we’re going all Loretta all day! #CMHOF50 pic.twitter.com/RGQ3SrC7hL — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) January 11, 2017

Loretta has long been established as the undisputed Queen of Country Music, with more than 50 years of recording and touring to her name. A self-taught guitarist and songwriter, Loretta shook up Nashville in the 1960s by writing her own songs, many of which tackled boundary-pushing topics drawn from her own life experiences as a wife and mother. “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Fist City” and “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” are just three of her 16 country No. 1 singles.

Loretta has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was the first woman to be named the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 1972. Loretta received Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. Loretta has won four Grammy Awards (including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010) and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.