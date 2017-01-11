Blake Shelton to Perform at People’s Choice Awards

With three nominations at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, there was a good chance that Blake Shelton would be onstage at some point during the evening. Now, it’s a sure thing.
The People’s Choice Awards announced today (Jan. 11) that Blake will perform during the two-hour show on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Blake, who is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album, joins previously announced performers Fifth Harmony, as well as attendees John Stamos, Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hanks, Victoria Justice, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Lopez, Boris Kodjoe, Bill Paxton, Tyler Perry, Adam Rodriguez, Ruby Rose, Wilmer Valderrama and Kerry Washington.
Hosted by Joel McHale, the People’s Choice Awards air on Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Here are the country artists who are nominated for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards:
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Blake Shelton
- Keith Urban
- Luke Bryan
- Sam Hunt
- Tim McGraw
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Dolly Parton
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Reba McEntire
Favorite Country Group
- The Band Perry
- Florida Georgia Line
- Little Big Town
- Lonestar
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Male Artist (All Genre)
- Blake Shelton
- Drake
- Justin Timberlake
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Favorite Album (All Genre)
- Rihanna , ANTI
- Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
- Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
- Beyoncé, Lemonade
- Drake, Views