Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Becomes Just the Third Song to Top All FOUR Billboard Country Charts

Last week we reported that Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” tripled-up by simultaneously occupying the top spot on three Billboard charts: Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs (airplay/sales/streaming) and Country Digital Song Sales.

Well, this week Keith has homered as “Blue Ain’t Your Color” simultaneously occupies the top spot on all four of Billboard’s Nielsen Music-powered charts. “Blue” ascended to No. 1 on the Country Streaming Songs chart to secure the tetradic feat, which has only been accomplished twice before: Jason Aldean’s “Burnin’ It Down” in 2014 and Luke Bryan’s “Play It Again” in 2014.

“‘Blue’ is basically a waltz with a doo-wop feel,” said Keith to Nash Country Daily. “Neither really felt right for me, but there was something in this song that I loved. So we programmed this really cool, simple, drum loop that became the rhythmic bones of the song, providing a yin and yang to the minimalist vocal that I wanted to feature.”

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” is Keith’s 21st Billboard Country Airplay No. 1, placing him sixth all-time—since the inception of the chart in 1990—behind Blake Shelton (22), Alan Jackson (24), George Strait (24), Kenny Chesney (27) and Tim McGraw (29).

 

