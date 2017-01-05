Watch Hunter Hayes Debut New Song, “All for You,” From Upcoming Animated Movie, “Monster Trucks”

Hunter Hayes stopped by Good Morning America today (Jan. 5) to debut “All for You,” an original song that he penned with Nashville songwriters Jon Nite and Emily Weisband. The new tune is featured in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming animated film Monster Trucks, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday, Jan. 13.

Check out Hunter’s performance of the upbeat song below.

While in New York City, Hunter will also perform new music from his upcoming third studio album via Billboard’s live stream on Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

“This past year has been such an incredible journey for me, both personally and creatively, and I can’t wait to share new music with everybody,” said Hunter. “You never know where a song will take you or how it might affect somebody, and while we work on finishing the new album and putting out more songs, it’s really cool to have this one I wrote a while back come to life with a film and be able to share it in its own unique way.”